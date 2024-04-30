'Chad knows what's right:' Document says father carried Bible, mumbled before killing sons

Chad Doerman is accused of fatally shooting his three sons June 15, 2023. After the shooting, Doerman picked up his sons and laid their bodies next to each other in the yard, court documents say.

Chad Doerman paced his house carrying a Bible and mumbling, "Chad knows what's right," before killing his three sons, according to new documents filed by prosecutors.

Doerman is charged with murder, accused of killing his sons Clayton, 7, Hunter, 4, and 3-year-old Chase at their home in Clermont County last June.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Lara Baron Allen filed an amended bill of particulars in the Doerman case last week revealing more details about what proceeded the killings.

The document states Doerman returned from work early that June 15 when he picked up a Bible and started walking around the house with it.

"(He) was mumbling, 'Chad knows what's right,'" the document says. "He then began to get into the gun safe, which was located in the master bedroom."

His wife noticed the behavior and told Doerman he was scaring her. Doerman told her he was "just kidding" and "playing around," and decided to lie down.

His wife did not want him to be alone, so she and her sons went into the bedroom with him.

At some point, Doerman got back out of bed and got his .22 caliber Marlin rifle out of the gun safe and shot one of his sons twice, the document states.

His wife immediately called 911 screaming for her other children to run. Doerman chased one of the boys into a field behind the house and shot him as he fled then again at close range after the boy fell, according to the document.

The boy's sister picked up her last surviving brother and ran with him toward a nearby firehouse, but Doerman caught up to her and at gunpoint demanded she put the boy down.

"Once she put the child down, (she) begged the defendant not to shoot her," the document states. "She witnessed the defendant attempt to shoot (the boy) however the gun misfired, and (he) fled to his mother."

The boys' sister kept running toward the fire station telling a passerby that her father was "killing everyone."

Doerman went to the last boy and shot him. His mother suffered a gunshot wound to her hand trying to protect the boys, prosecutors said.

The document said after the boys were dead, Doerman picked them up and laid their bodies next to each other in the yard.

Law enforcement found Doerman sitting on his porch with a rifle at his side. The document states Doerman said, "I did it. Take me to jail."

Statements Doerman made during a hours-long interview with law enforcement after the shootings will not be presented to a jury. Doerman's lawyers successfully argued that he had asked for an attorney and the officers kept questioning him, a violation of his Miranda rights.

Doerman has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and evaluations of his mental state have been ordered.

A final hearing in Doerman's case is scheduled for June 14, one day before the anniversary of the killings. His trial is scheduled to begin July 8.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Docs: Doerman said, 'Chad knows what's right' before killing his sons