Chad Guy Daybell, former Arizona resident, awaits sentencing in triple murder trial

Chad Guy Daybell, the author of apocalyptic books and husband of Lori Vallow Daybell, who was convicted of murder and is a former resident of the Phoenix area, appeared in an Idaho court on Friday awaiting sentencing for the "doomsday" murders of his former wife and step-children.Daybell, 55, was convicted Thursday by jurors in all nine counts related to the 2019 deaths of his first wife, Tamara "Tammy" Daybell, 49, and Vallow Daybell's daughter, Tylee Ryan, 16, and her adopted son Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7. In addition to being convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the jury also found Daybell guilty of insurance fraud.

Emotional victim impact statements by more than half a dozen relatives of the slain preceded Friday afternoon's start to jury deliberations. After nearly six hours of deliberating Daybell's fate, jurors ended what was the 33rd day of the trial to resume Saturday morning.

Vallow Daybell, 50, was convicted in May 2023 and sentenced to life in prison in July for her children's murders.

She still confronts two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Maricopa County for the shooting death of her 63-year-old former husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler in July 2019. Her brother, Alexander Cox, confessed to the killing, asserting self-defense after being struck by Charles Vallow with a baseball bat, yet he was never prosecuted. Cox passed away from blood clots later that year.

Charles Vallow filed for divorce from Vallow Daybell with filings saying she had a god complex and believed she would bring about the second coming of Christ.

The second charge against Vallow Daybell stems from an attempted October 2019 shooting in Gilbert by Cox against her nephew, Brandon Boudreaux, according to court documents.

Vallow Daybell was extradited to Maricopa County where in December she pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Dubbed the "Doomsday Mom," a former close friend of Vallow Daybell revealed in April 2023 trial testimony that the mother viewed her children as "zombies." The friend also testified that Vallow Daybell told her there were "dark" people who had signed contracts with Satan. Meanwhile, Chad Daybell penned dozens of books with apocalyptic themes.

Vallow Daybell and Daybell met in December 2018. He was her fifth husband. Both were members of the Church of Latter-Day Saints and moved to Arizona in 2019. The two wed in Hawaii about two weeks after the Oct. 19, 2019 death of Tammy Daybell and about a month following the children being buried in Chad Daybell's Idaho backyard and their remains were recovered in June 2020.

"Their spouses, Lori's own children and anyone who opposed them were labeled sometimes as dark spirits or even zombies," prosecuting attorney Rob Wood had said in trial, casting the couple's religious beliefs as motivation for the murders.

Wood pointed to Tammy Daybell's insurance policy and the children's Social Security funds as other motivators in the killings.

Relatives remember the murdered

Kay Woodcock, J.J.'s biological paternal grandmother, delivered a tearful victim impact statement about caring for him after he was born 10 weeks premature and suffering from substance use. The boy lived with her and his grandfather for a year before he was adopted by the Vallows. The grandmother mentioned J.J., who was on the autism spectrum, was an imaginative and empathetic boy and a math savant. J.J. doted over his big sister, Tylee Ryan, Woodcock said.

"There's a hole in my heart and the hearts of every member of my family that can never be filled and will remain for the rest of my life," Woodcock said as she began to weep.

Vallow Daybell's surviving child, Colby Ryan, who is in 20s, struggled to get through his statement discussing his deceased siblings.

"I've lost everything I've ever known," Colby Ryan said. "More importantly, Tylee and J.J. lost their lives. Tylee will never be able to travel like she always wanted to, or have a family of her own. ... J.J. will never be able to spread his love or his light around the world the way he used to."

Tammy Daybell's sister, Samantha Gwilliam, also delivered a statement.

"She loved being a mom, and especially a grandma. She was so excited to be a part of their lives," Gwilliam said, sobbing. "She was content and happy. Her and I had made plans that when we were old, that we would live next door to each other. We helped raise each other's children. We were excited for the future."

'Aggravating circumstances'

Judge Steven Boyce instructed jurors that the state sought the death penalty for Daybell and that they should make their decision based on aggravating circumstances proven beyond a reasonable doubt. These circumstances, Boyce said, included that the murders were "heinous, atrocious or cruel manifesting exceptional depravity."

In sentencing arguments, defense attorney John Prior said Daybell grew up "a quiet, reserve(d), shy, young man" in a small town in Utah and became a Latter-Day Saints missionary before he and Tammy Daybell raised five children in a 29-year marriage. All unraveled when the "bomb" that was Vallow Daybell entered his life, Prior told jurors.

In a past address to jurors, Prior described his client as a religious author with no prior "discernible issues" until he "fell into" a relationship with Vallow Daybell, who he cast as "a very sexual person, and very manipulative."

The Idaho case was covered in the three-part Netflix documentary "Sins of Our Mother."

Vallow Daybell's Maricopa County case is slated for Aug. 1.

