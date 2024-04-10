Chad Daybell trial: Prosecution, defense give opening arguments

Chad Daybell appears during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Aug. 4, 2020. The sister of Tammy Daybell, who was killed in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot, told jurors Friday, April 28, 2023, that her sister's funeral was held so quickly that some family members couldn't attend. The testimony came in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused, along with Chad Daybell, in Tammy's death and the deaths of Vallow Daybell's two youngest children. | John Roark

Chad Daybell made it so “no person, no law would stand in his way” as he pursued money, power and sex — that’s what Idaho prosecutor Rob Wood alleged during his opening argument on Wednesday morning in Boise.

“This defendant believed he had a right beyond the ordinary,” Wood said while walking directly in front of the jury.

It was the beginning of the trial of Daybell, who is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft by deception, as well as first-degree murder in the deaths of his second wife’s two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7. The trial is being livestreamed on Judge Steven W. Boyce’s YouTube channel.

Daybell is also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of his wife Tammy Daybell, 49. According to an amended indictment, Daybell faces two felony counts of insurance fraud. Daybell has pleaded not guilty and could face the death penalty if convicted.

“Two dead children buried in the defendant Chad Daybell’s backyard in September of 2019. The next month, his wife is found dead in their marital bed,” Wood said during his opening argument. “Seventeen days after the death of his wife Tammy Daybell, this defendant is photographed laughing and dancing on a beach in Hawaii at his wedding to Lori Vallow.”

Vallow, the mother of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, was convicted of their murders last year and was sentenced to life in prison. A year ago today, opening statements for Vallow’s trial happened.

Pointing toward the day when Daybell and Vallow met at a St. George conference in October 2018, Wood said this was the “pivotal date that set in motion the deaths of Tammy, Tylee and J.J.”

After this meeting, Daybell and Vallow devised a life together, but Wood said, they had “what they called obstacles, and those obstacles were Tylee, J.J. and Tammy.” As Wood spoke, images of the children and Tammy appeared on a screen.

J.J., who required special care, was allegedly labeled “a dark entity.” He died by suffocation and his body was found buried in Daybell’s backyard.

Tylee was also “branded dark” and was last seen on Sept. 8, 2019. “Her remains, charred and dismembered, were found in a grave on Chad Daybell’s property,” Wood said.

Originally, Tammy’s death was believed to have died of natural causes, but after her body was exhumed, her death was ruled a homicide — death by asphyxiation.

“This was soon after an increase in the value of her life insurance to more than $400,000,” Wood said, claiming that Wood soon cashed in the life insurance and began searching for condos in Hawaii. “You’ll see the rental application he submitted for a couple with no kids.”

The prosecution concentrated on Daybell’s pursuit of a relationship of Vallow, saying that Daybell’s “ordinary existence” with Tammy — “a beloved school librarian” — was not enough for him.

“Now without the earthly obstacles of spouses and young children, and with Tammy’s insurance policy and the children’s social security funds, they could live the life of Chad and Lori in Hawaii,” said Wood.

Chad Daybell’s defense and what’s next

Daybell’s lawyer John Prior pointed toward Alex Cox and Lori Vallow during his opening argument.

Describing Vallow as a “vivacious woman, very sexual person,” Prior said she drew Daybell into “an unfortunate relationship.” Vallow’s brother Cox would do anything for her, Prior alleged. “Whenever there was a problem or a threat to Lori Vallow, we will hear testimony that Alex Cox came to the rescue.”

Forecasting later testimony, Prior said that the jury would hear testimony of Cox going to Daybell’s property half a dozen times and alleged fingerprint and DNA evidence of Cox at the scene of the crime.

Wood indicated that the prosecution would also present DNA evidence. “You’ll see DNA testing to identify the body of Tylee. You’ll see DNA testing that showed DNA from Tylee is was found on these tools from the defendant’s shed.”

Prior also spoke about the meeting of Daybell and Vallow at the 2018 conference. Prior said Vallow — describing her as a “vivacious woman, very sexual person” — pursued Daybell and “yes, folks, it turned into an inappropriate relationship.”

Unlike what occurred in Vallow’s trial, Daybell’s defense indicated that he would call witnesses to the stand to defend him. It’s expected that three or four of Daybell’s children will testify as well as a DNA expert, a forensic pathologist and a forensic digital data examiner.

Wood pointed toward a couple of key events and witnesses that he said the jury would hear more about in coming weeks, including the attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux (the former husband of Vallow’s niece) and the last known sightings of Tammy Daybell, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

It’s expected that the FBI agent who found a message between Chad Daybell and Tammy Daybell will testify. In the text message, Wood said that the defendant related he shot a raccoon and buried in the pet cemetery.

“When law enforcement finally went to the defendant’s property the following June, they didn’t find a raccoon,” Wood said. They found the remains of J.J. and Tylee. In addition to the FBI agent’s testimony, Wood said the Rexburg police, the Fremont County Sheriff’s department and a Social Security administrator will also testify.

Over the next few weeks, the jury will decide whether Daybell is guilty or not guilty, and if they find him guilty, they will determine if he’s to live his days in prison or face execution.