Chad Daybell sentenced to death for murder of first wife, 2 children

An Idaho jury sentenced Chad Daybell to death on Saturday, two days after he was found guilty in the triple-murder case involving his first wife and Lori Vallow's children.

Vallow still faces murder charges in Arizona for the death of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow.

Daybell, who had married Vallow two weeks after the death of his first wife Tammy Daybell in 2019, had been indicted in 2021 after the bodies of Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were found buried on his farm.

The couple became known as the "doomsday" parents after it was revealed that the two obsessed over an impending doomsday and described people as zombies, including Vallow's own children.

Lori Vallow Daybell Convicted on murder charges in Idaho, still faces charges in Arizona

Daybell's defense attorney, John Prior, continued the narrative he made in the criminal case, that Vallow had been the cause of Daybell’s demise.

Prior told the jury that Daybell was a small-town boy whose life was forever changed when the “Lori Vallow bomb” was dropped on Daybell’s life.

“You judge what's capable in the future by what you've seen him do with his family, his friends in the small-knit community of Springville, Utah,” he said.

Tammy’s father, Ron Douglas, briefly spoke to the jury, telling them, “It destroys me to know Tammy was treated like she was.”

Relatives of Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan also took the stand to express the loss they felt.

“No words can truly describe and fully demonstrate the depth of pain [Joshua Vallow’s] death has created in our hearts and our lives,” said Kay Woodcock, Joshua Vallow’s grandmother.

Colby Ryan, the only surviving son of Lori Vallow, told the jury that he had lost everything he ever knew when these deaths dropped like a “nuclear bomb.”

“I stand here today, motherless, fatherless, sisterless and brotherless,” he said.

The jury deliberated Friday night and Saturday morning before deciding that Daybell should be put to death.

Vallow has an expected trial date scheduled for Aug. 1.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chad Daybell, husband of Lori Vallow, to face death sentence