Chad Daybell says he won’t present mitigating evidence in trial’s penalty phase

Chad Daybell sits at the defense table after the jury's verdict in his triple murder trial was read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Thursday. The same jury is now deciding whether Daybell should get the death penalty for the three killings. | Kyle Green, Associated Press

Chad Daybell has waived his right to present mitigation and allocution evidence during the penalty phase of his triple murder trial.

The unusual decision was announced Friday outside of the jury's presence before his penalty phase began.

This means Daybell will not be presenting mitigating evidence to the jury — or reasons why he should not be given the death penalty. It also means he will not testify in his own behalf or explain to jurors himself why he shouldn't receive the death penalty.

Daybell confirmed to the judge that he understands the purpose of the evidence is to try to convince jurors not to impose the death penalty. He also confirmed that he knows that his attorney had already prepared an argument and a case to present to the jury in his defense.

"That is my choice," Daybell said.

It was unknown whether Daybell made that decision against the advice of his attorney, John Prior.

Daybell was found guilty Thursday of murdering and also conspiring to murder his wife and his new wife's two children. The same jury who convicted him is now hearing evidence to determine whether he should receive the death penalty or a fixed life sentence.

Jurors will hear from the prosecution, who will argue about the aggravating circumstances that merit the death penalty. Under Idaho law, they could argue there were multiple murders, he showed utter disregard for human life, the crimes occurred during another crime or the murders were especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.

Family members of the victims are expected to testify during this sentencing phase of the trial.

The defense will still have the opportunity to argue about the evidence presented by prosecutors, but it is unknown now what that will entail if it won't present mitigating evidence.

Six of the nine convictions given to Chad Daybell are death penalty eligible, the judge explained in his instructions to the jury on Thursday — first-degree murder of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 49-year-old Tammy Daybell; and conspiracy to murder each victim. Judge Steven Boyce said Chad Daybell will be sentenced for the three other charges he was found guilty of — grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud — at a later date.

The judge said the jury will decide how long the sentencing phase goes, and whether it will be held over the weekend.

This story will be updated.