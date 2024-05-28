CGI losing Section 8 contract with Columbus housing authority amid civil rights complaints

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority has decided not to renew its agreement with a contractor that manages its Section 8 housing choice voucher program, serving around 13,000 households in central Ohio.

The move comes after several years of complaints about the contractor from tenants and landlords, and amid a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigation into alleged civil rights violations.

CMHA will not renew its three-year contract with CGI Federal, Inc., a multinational corporation, when it expires in March next year, according to a housing authority spokesperson. CMHA staff used to manage the program — which involves everything from certifying tenant eligibility to sending out rental payments — using its own staff. However, it subcontracted those responsibilities to CGI in 2022.

A CGI spokesperson said the company is “proud of its joint accomplishments with CMHA. The CGI Federal team remains committed to supporting the (housing choice voucher) program and the community of Franklin County.”

The housing authority has offered little explanation for its decision not to renew the contract beyond March 2025.

“CMHA is committed to continually assessing and optimizing our service delivery to better serve our residents,” the spokesperson said. “… Our focus remains on enhancing service efficiency and effectiveness.”

Voucher holders and landlords told The Dispatch they would be happy to see the company go.

“I don't have anything good to say about CGI,” said Jacqueline Stuckey, a single mother of four who has been a voucher holder for over a year.

She said that after the company failed to pay her landlord rent on time, it took months of phone calls and correspondence to fix the problem.

“(Housing choice vouchers are) supposed to be the best option for housing security that we have. But right now, it's not so secure. … Every day is like living on a wish and a prayer,” she said.

Matt Jolson, a Columbus-based landlord with about 20 tenants on vouchers, said CGI has delayed processing forms, lost paperwork, made inaccurate payments and been very difficult to communicate with.

“Dealing with CGI has been very frustrating. … I frankly view it as a violation of the public trust. These are public dollars. It seemed to be horribly mismanaged,” said Jolson, part-owner of Arch City Investors, LLC.

Dispatch investigation found serious problems in CGI’s unit processing, tenant recertification and communications

Over recent decades, public housing authorities across the country have subcontracted more and more administrative responsibilities to private companies like CGI in the name of cutting costs and improving efficiency.

CMHA said it paid CGI $7,996,586 in administrative fees during the first year of the contract, which is about 70% of what it received from the federal government.

This does not include the actual rental subsidies — which today total over $120 million. The subsidies help pay rent for people earning less than 50% of the local median income ($44,650 for a family of three in Greater Columbus).

When CMHA contracted with CGI over two years ago, it laid off dozens of its own case workers. Instead of solving problems as they arose at CMHA’s headquarters in South Linden, tenants and landlords instead had to submit tickets to CGI by phone or email, or they could visit CGI’s small office in downtown Columbus.

In 2022, a landlord group filed a class-action lawsuit against the housing authority and CGI for late payment of voucher holders' rents, but a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge dismissed it, saying the plaintiff lacked legal standing.

A Dispatch investigation in 2023 uncovered many problems under CGI’s management, including tenants who were mistakenly dropped from the program, sent the wrong person’s voucher, and whose paperwork went missing. Voucher holders told The Dispatch that CGI’s reputation for delays and mix-ups made it more difficult to find landlords willing to rent to them — compounding the problem of Columbus’ already tight housing market.

Voucher holder Christopher McConnell, pictured here in Feb. 2023, told The Dispatch that CGI mistakenly sent him another tenant's voucher.

Earlier this year, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development said it was investigating allegations that CMHA, under its contract with CGI, engaged in discrimination by failing to meet the needs of non-native English speakers. According to the complaint by the Legal Aid Society of Southeastern and Central Ohio, voucher holders were not provided with necessary translation services.

Christa Herouvis -- pictured here in Feb. 2023 --lost her Section 8 housing voucher in 2022 after it expired amid delays in processing. When asked about the case, CMHA told The Dispatch that CGI had withdrawn Herouvis’ voucher erroneously.

Tenants want a say in what comes next for Section 8 program

CMHA has not decided whether it will find a new contractor to manage the housing choice voucher program or resume managing some of the tasks itself, according to its spokesperson.

“We are carefully considering all potential options to determine the best approach for managing the Section 8 (housing choice voucher) program moving forward,” he said.

Matilda Moussa, a longtime voucher holder, said it seems like major decisions are made about the Section 8 program without considering the needs of families like hers.

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority headquarters at 880 E. 11th Ave in the Linden neighborhood.

“I wish (there were) committees, focus groups of the people who actually use the services. … Why not have the people who actually utilize the service have input somehow?” she said.

Stuckey, the other voucher holder, said she hopes CMHA will go back to having in-house caseworkers.

“We absolutely need people that are familiar with our cases. With the system … now, it's impossible to get anything done,” she said.

Jolson, the landlord, said he is glad to see CGI lose its contract, but is “a little scared of what the next transition will be.”

“I am hopeful that CMHA moves his program in a better direction,” he said.

