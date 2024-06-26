CFO, Musgrave award more than $1 million in grants. Here's what that money will do

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks − in partnership with the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation and U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management − distributed nearly $1.17 million in grants at an event Monday.

Funds awarded Monday will help fill gaps in services, grow more local food, improve facilities, hire staff, and provide support for children and families.

At the event, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks — in partnership with the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation and U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management — distributed nearly $1.17 million in grants to groups and nonprofits in the Springfield metro area.

The awards announced reflect three multi-year grant programs and support for nonprofit capital projects.

According to a news release, the Musgrave distribution committee identified "Opportunities to Thrive" as its focus area, which supports the long-term sustainability of agencies in the wake of the pandemic to continue serving individuals with little or no income of all ages.

If expectations are met, the grants can be renewed for three years.

Ozarks Food Harvest − $131,122 for structural and safety improvements at its Full Circle Gardens and to increase the capacity of the program.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield − $70,000 to support organizational restructuring, talent investment and development strategy.

GLO Center − $55,000 to support the salary of the community services specialist, a new role that will create programs and partnerships to fill gaps in services to LGBTQIA+ people.

Ozarks Literacy Council − $36,432 to hire a part-time social media manager and to update its website, donor software and email platform.

Springfield Community Gardens − $19,924 to hire a strategic planning consultant, purchase food hub management software and provide farmers with agricultural training.

In a separate news release, the Springfield Community Gardens said the three-year grant will total up to $59,772 and support online learning, food hub software and strategic planning.

The Springfield Community Gardens provides agricultural training for farmers including food safety lessons for produce.

“We are honored to be awarded funds from such an impactful organization," said founding executive director Maile Auterson, in a release. "We thank the foundation for its commitment to supporting the long-term sustainability of agencies serving low-income communities—which is a tenet of SCG’s work.”

Student Citizenship

The grant recipients and second-year amounts for the “Student Citizenship” program include:

History Museum on the Square − $70,000 to connect K-12 students with the past and present through experiential learning.

Leadership Springfield− $62,000 to support the Civic Leadership Access Program in partnership with Parkview High School, which will include a multi-step civics education program culminating in a participatory learning experience in Washington, D.C.

Springfield Daily Citizen− $25,000 to increase civic engagement among young people by fostering engaged and thoughtful consumption of media.

OTC Foundation also is part of the “Student Citizenship” cohort, having received $35,975 in 2023 to expand Ozarks Technical Community College’s student-run, nonpartisan Politically Active program.

If all agencies meet annual grant renewal guidelines, the total grant awards will exceed $539,000 when the final grants are presented next year.

Foster Families

The grant recipients and final-year amounts for the “Foster Families” program include:

Council of Churches of the Ozarks − $50,000 to develop a new case management program for biological parents whose children are currently in state custody.

• FosterAdopt Connect − $50,000 to provide advocacy and support for biological parents, and mental health support for biological parents, foster families and children in foster care.

KVC Missouri (formerly Great Circle) − $50,000 to expand the Therapeutic Foster Care program, which provides family support and training for the physical, emotional and social needs of children and youth in a supportive foster care situation.

St. John’s Chapel United Church of Christ − $39,800 to support the addition of a Family Connection coordinator and trauma-informed training for additional Family Connection site locations, previously managed by the Connecting Grounds.

CASA of Southwest Missouri also is part of the “Foster Families” cohort, having received $108,805 in the first two years of the program to support the addition of an advocate supervisor.

Capital projects for nonprofits

The CFO and Musgrave Foundation also announced grants from an invitation-only program to support capital projects for nonprofits that align with funding priorities of health care and mental health, and improving quality of life for low-income communities, children and babies, and the unsheltered.

Child Advocacy Center − $188,000 for strategic planning and consulting fees related to a future facility, and a staff site visit to Project Harmony in Omaha.

Council of Churches of the Ozarks − $100,000 to support the Level Up Capital Campaign for its new facility on East Division Street.

Dickerson Park Zoo − $97,000 to re-roof and renovate the Jeannette L. Musgrave Zoo Education Facility and purchase a cargo van for its outreach program.

Ozarks Food Harvest − $67,145 to purchase a cargo van for transporting produce from donors to delivery sites.

Presbyterian Children’s Homes & Services − $54,500 to renovate and update the plumbing at Ashley House, a transitional living facility for youth in foster care.

The Musgrave Foundation’s distribution committee is chaired by Rob Baird and includes Emily Bowen-Marler, Ferba Lofton, Danny Perches, Peggy Riggs and Thomas Slaight, with support from CFO staff members Bridget Dierks and Ashley Fleming. Tom Carlson also serves on the committee but abstained from selection process.

The Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation is a private charitable foundation managed by U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management and administered by the CFO. Since 1983, the Musgrave Foundation has granted more than $21 million to nonprofits in Springfield and southwest Missouri.

CFO is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and more than 50 regional affiliate foundations with assets totaling $427 million as of June 2023.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: CFO, Musgrave award $1.17M in grants to grow food, support families