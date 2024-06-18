CF woman charged with stalking, brandishing a knife

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman accused of approaching a man, stealing his truck keys, while holding a knife has now been charged with stalking and endangering safety.

Mariah R. Bates, 32, 712 Alexander St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with stalking, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Judge James Isaacson released Bates on a signature bond and set a return date for June 25. As terms of release, Bates cannot have any contact with two victims or their residence.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a home on N. Spruce St. in New Auburn on May 14 after a victim said Bates “showed up at his residence and stole his truck keys while armed with a large knife.”

The victim said he went to his vehicle to head to work that morning when Bates approached the driver’s side window with the knife in her hand. He told Bates to get off his property.

“(He) described it as Mariah grabbed the driver’s door, pulled quickly and opened the door and had the knife pointing towards him in her right hand about waist level,” the complaint reads.

The victim was able to grab her wrists and take the knife from her. She then grabbed his keys and ran to her vehicle. He then called 911.

He identified the direction Bates drove away, and officers were able to track her down.

While talking to Bates, the officer “learned that Mariah had been stalking or harassing (the victim) as she continues to call him and he does not respond. There was a comment made reference to Mariah calling his place of employment and pretending to be his wife.”

Bates also violated a restraining order at the courthouse between Bates and the victim’s wife.