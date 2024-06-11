CF native Crawford announces candidate for state Supreme Court

MADISON — Chippewa Falls native Susan Crawford has announced her candidacy for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Crawford, who graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1983, has three decades of experience as a judge, prosecutor, attorney, and public servant. Elected judge in 2018, Crawford currently sits on Dane County Circuit Court Branch 1, where she has presided over homicide, sexual assault, and domestic violence cases, among others. She and her husband live in the Madison area.

Supreme Court seats are non-partisan, meaning a candidate doesn’t declare they are a Republican or a Democrat. Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, 73, announced in April she won’t seek re-election in April 2025. State Supreme Court justices serve 10-year terms. Crawford is described as a liberal-leaning judge.

“I am running for Supreme Court justice to protect the basic rights and freedoms of Wisconsinites under our constitution. Those rights are threatened by an all-out effort to politicize the court to drive a right-wing agenda — I believe Wisconsin deserves better,“ Crawford said in her campaign announcement. “As a former prosecutor and a judge, I know we need Supreme Court justices who understand what it takes to keep communities safe, who are impartial and fair, who will use common sense, and who won’t politicize the constitution to undermine our most basic rights. For the first time in years, we have a majority on the court focused on getting the facts right, following the law, and protecting our constitutional rights. We can’t risk having that progress reversed.”

Brad Schimel, who previously served as the state’s Attorney General as a Republican, has already announced his candidacy for the vacant Supreme Court seat. He is currently a Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge. Crawford’s statement called Schimel a “right-wing extremist,” saying he “has advocated for enforcing the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban.”

Crawford said her parents taught her “Wisconsin values rooted in common sense, responsibility, and honesty.”

“I grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and my husband and I chose to raise our family here in Wisconsin, too,” Crawford wrote. “My dad got an education at UW-Madison with the GI Bill and worked as an engineer. My mom was a homemaker and later a working mom. Together, they raised four kids in a family that valued fairness, accountability, and community. Those are the Wisconsin values I’ll bring to the court. I know what it’s like to worry about your kids and hope you’ll be able to give them a better life, just like our parents did for us. As a prosecutor and a judge, I’ve made tough decisions to keep our families safe. When I’m sitting behind the bench as a judge, I’m standing up for Wisconsin families.”

Judge Crawford’s career began as an assistant attorney general with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, where she took on some of the state’s toughest criminal cases, holding violent criminals accountable and enforcing our laws. “I believe people in Wisconsin deserve to feel safe as they go about their lives — in their homes, driving down the road, or walking to the grocery store. My top priority in making decisions is always to make our communities safer,” she wrote.

After serving as a prosecutor for nearly a decade, she continued her public service in leadership positions at multiple state agencies, including the Department of Corrections and Department of Natural Resources, before being named chief legal counsel to the governor. Following her service in state government, Judge Crawford became a private practice attorney, where she protected voting and workers’ rights, and represented Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to defend access to reproductive health care.

To learn more, visit crawfordforwi.com.