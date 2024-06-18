CF man arrested after accusation of sexual assault

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of sexual assault has been arrested.

Ayokunle L. Agbalajobi, 39, 836 Macomber St., appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of third-degree sexual assault and kidnapping — use of deceit to induce rape. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Agbalajobi be held on a $1,000 cash bond. As terms of his release, Agbalajobi cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim’s residence. He also cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns.

Gibbs set a return court date for July 16.

A police report of the incident was not readily available Monday. Online court records show Agbalajobi does not have a prior criminal record in Wisconsin.