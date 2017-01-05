CES 2017 Wrap-up: Day 1

The first day of CES 2017 is in the books, and while we didn’t get to see the big displays and booths at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s show floor, we did get to see plenty of interesting devices.

First up, we took a ride in Hyundai’s new Ioniq autonomous vehicle prototype on Las Vegas’ busy streets. The trip was uneventful, which is exactly what you’d want when driving in a giant robot. The car maneuvered around other vehicles, stopped for pedestrians walking through a crosswalk and even managed to make a right turn on red, which is legal in Vegas.

Next we got a look at Samsung’s new FlexWash and FlexDry washer and dryer. That might not sound exciting, but when you learn that they can both do two different loads of laundry at the same time, it gets a bit interesting.

Samsung also rolled out its new Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator, which has an improved touch screen interface and voice recognition technology. That means you can finally yell at your fridge when you pour a bowl of cereal and realize you’re out of milk.

At CES Unveiled, we saw the appropriately named FridgeCam, a camera designed to sit inside your fridge and can tell you when your food is set to expire.

We also got a look at a pair virtual reality shoes called the Cerevo Taclim that are meant to provide you with physical feedback when you step on certain surfaces in games. Unfortunately, the shoes didn’t exactly work as advertised. I ran into issues with the feedback sensor and experienced slowdown while trying to move around the game world. That said, the footwear is still in its earliest stages and could improve in the future.

Finally, we checked out the Jagger and Lewis smart dog collar that can record how your pup is feeling on a regular basis and lets you know if he or she deviates from their normal behaviors to see if they are sick or have any other health issues.

