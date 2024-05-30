Certification hearing set for 2nd youth charged in Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting

A certification hearing for one of three juveniles charged in connection with the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally in February has been scheduled for July.

That juvenile, a 15-year-old, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of armed criminal action following the shooting.

The proceedings will allow a judge to make a decision on whether the youth will face prosecution as an adult. The hearing is currently scheduled for July 25, said Scott Lauck, a spokesman for Jackson County Circuit Court, in an email to The Star. That youth also has a detention status hearing June 13.

Similar proceedings for another youth, who has been identified in court by his initials, A.M., wrapped up May 20. No decision has been released in that case yet. A.M.’s case has a detention review hearing scheduled for June 13, and a certification decision is expected that week, Lauck said.

A.M., a 16-year-old, was charged with a count of unlawful use of a weapon and a count of resisting arrest following the shooting.

The third teen was detained on gun-related charges that do not rise to the level to be tried as an adult.

Three men have also been charged in relation to the shooting.

Terry J. Young, 20, was indicted by a grand jury in April with one count each of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action for his alleged role in the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.

In February, prosecutors charged Lyndell Mays, 23, of Raytown, and Dominic Miller, 18, of Kansas City, with identical charges — second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action. Both Mays and Miller were injured in the shooting.

Mays’ next hearing — originally scheduled for May 31 — has been postponed, after his attorney requested a new judge be assigned to the case. Miller’s next hearing is scheduled for June 10.

Authorities have said a dispute between two groups near Union Station led to the flurry of gunfire that killed 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two and a beloved party DJ, and injured more than 20 others, including children.