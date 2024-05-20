Certification hearing held for accused Chiefs rally shooter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Will an accused gunman at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally stand trial as an adult or as a juvenile?

A Jackson County judge now has that question before her as day two of a hearing on the issue wraps up in family court.

The defendant is 16-years-old and because he’s a juvenile, his name is not public.

In the courtroom, people were instructed to refer to him as “AM.” He’s charged with unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at a person and resisting arrest.

This was the second day of this hearing, separated by about three weeks from the first. On Monday, the court heard more from his defense.

On Feb. 14, outside Union Station, AM was previously described by a case assessment manager as coming to the Chiefs Super Bowl rally with a “300-blackout” AR-style pistol in his backpack.

In court Monday, AM’s mother said she had never seen the gun or the backpack it was in. AM’s stepfather said the defendant told him he was staying home that day.

But AM’s defense attorney—through testimony—stressed the idea of ‘adolescent impulsivity’ being behind the shooting charge where AM is accused of firing the weapon at another defendant, an adult.

Dr. Jason Lawrence, a clinical psychologist specializing in adolescents, testified that since the shooting, AM has been diagnosed with PTSD related to the shooting as well as ADHD and conduct disorder, adding that the adolescent brain acts differently during a shooting—like at the rally—than an adult’s brain.

He also said that he does not believe AM will re-offend.

A detention center pediatrician also said that AM has now been prescribed a drug to help calm his impulsive behaviors.

AM’s parents said that, if released, they would keep a closer eye on him moving forward. The prosecution continued to hold the position that AM should stand trial as an adult.

No timeline on the decision has been given by the judge.

FOX4 did see surveillance video in court showing the shooting at Union Station. It was Much clearer than the cell phone video pieced together in the past.

The judge announced her decision can be expected before June 13.

