Ceremony set for J.D. Love street naming

Jun. 10—A ribbon-cutting ceremony and sign unveiling in honor of longtime Joplin police officer and former county coroner J.D. Love will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the corner of Central Avenue and McKee Street.

The event is open to the public.

Love retired in 1993 after serving 28 years with the Joplin Police Department.

He grew up in the East Town neighborhood and graduated from Joplin High School and Missouri Southern State University. He served as Jasper County coroner for two terms following his police department retirement. He also worked at St. John's Regional Medical Center for 10 years.

The event is being organized by former mayor Melodee Colbert-Kean and others associated with the East Town Dreams District.

"It is wonderful to be able to recognize Mr. J.D. with a well-deserved honor for his dedicated service to the Joplin community," Colbert-Kean said. "I am ecstatic to see his kindness, stern gentleness and caring professionalism be recognized and celebrated."

The ceremonial street naming will be McKee Street, where he lived as a boy. Love's signs will be added to the existing signs along McKee Street between Central Avenue and Third Street as a ceremonial naming.

The City Council in February approved a request by Colbert-Kean and others for the honor.

City officials said that by keeping the McKee Street name, residents will not have to change their addresses.