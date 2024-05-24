Ceremony Monday to mark Memorial Day at national cemetery

May 23—Flags will begin appearing Saturday at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in preparation for this year's Memorial Day ceremony, to be held at 10 a.m. Monday.

The hourlong event will include a wreath-laying ceremony, speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of taps, a rifle volley and a flyover by the New Mexico Civil Air Patrol.

Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, adjutant general of the New Mexico National Guard; James Crow with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency; and cemetery director Victor Vasquez will participate, according to a news release from the cemetery.

To prepare for Monday's commemoration, flags will be placed around the cemetery beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, and state, local and federal government and school offices and facilities will mostly be closed.

Santa Fe County's senior centers will be closed, the county said in a news release. Extra home-delivered meals will be provided to eligible seniors beforehand. All solid waste convenience centers will also be closed. Essential public safety services will continue as usual.

"Santa Fe County encourages all residents to take this day to participate in community events or with their families to mourn and pay tribute to those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country," county officials said.

The county is also part of an effort to offer free ride-share rides over the weekend, a periodic effort around holidays between the county and various other local agencies and businesses designed to help reduce drunken driving.

Cumulus Media Albuquerque, the Santa Fe County DWI Program, the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health, Sandoval County DWI Prevention, Glasheen Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers, and Sandia Resort and Casino are collaborating on "Take a Ride on Us" this Memorial Day weekend.

From 10 a.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Tuesday, people in Santa Fe, Bernalillo and Sandoval counties can use the code NMMD24 under "Vouchers" in the Uber app. There are 2,500 trips available on a first come, first served basis; the credit can only be used for rides, not Uber Eats, and does not include a tip.