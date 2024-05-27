Ceremony at Long Island National Cemetery honors the fallen on Memorial Day

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — It was a somber Memorial Day at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale where more than 357,000 fallen military members are buried.

On Monday, alongside thousands of family members who came to pay their respects, the Ghost Bugler honored the veterans by playing taps throughout the day.

