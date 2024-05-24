Ceremonies, parades lined up for Memorial Day

May 23—The following events are planned for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

GOSHEN

* Goshen Memorial Day Services and Parade: Monday, May 27. The event will start with a brief service at Powerhouse Park, 311 W. Washington St., at 8:45 a.m. to honor the fallen and missing members of the Navy and Coast Guard. At 9 a.m., a memorial service will take place at the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the Elkhart County Courthouse. A parade will step off at 10:15 a.m. at Main and Jefferson streets and end at Oakridge Cemetery. At the cemetery, there will be a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. All ceremonies are free and open to the public. This year's parade marshal will be U.S. Air Force MSgt.-retired Joseph Farrell, who is a Gulf War veteran. The guest speaker at the cemetery will be U.S. Army Cpl. Chad "Michael" McKeown, Iraq.

ELKHART

* Memorial Day Observed: Blue Star Museum, at Ruthmere Museum, Sunday, May 26 from 1-4 p.m., 302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart.

* Elkhart Memorial Day Parade: Main Street from Harrison Street to Lexington Avenue, Monday, May 27 at 2 p.m.

* Elkhart Memorial Day Ceremony: Rice Cemetery, 400 James St., Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

NAPPANEE

* Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: Monday, May 27 from 10:30 a.m.-noon at Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. starting at Nappanee Elementary School, 755 E. Van Buren St. Following the parade there will be a ceremony at 11 a.m., located on the South Lawn at City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St.

NEW PARIS

* New Paris Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Sunday, May 26 — the parade will begin at 2 p.m., starting on Main and Market streets. Following the parade, the ceremony will begin at 2:15 p.m., located at the New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery. In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be at Grace Bible Baptist Church, 68080 Division St., and the parade will be canceled.

MIDDLEBURY

* Dusk-to-Dawn Vigil: Grace Lawn Cemetery, 300 Eastern Star Drive, Sunday, May 26.

* Middlebury Memorial Day Parade: Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m., starting at Middlebury Elementary School, 432 S. Main St. Following the parade there will be a service at Memorial Park, 111 N. Main St.

SYRACUSE

* Lake Wawasee — Taps Across the Water at Dark Tribute: Sunday, May 26 at 9:09 p.m. located on Lake Wawasee, Syracuse Lake, and Lake Papakeechie. Before, there is a concert from 8:10 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. of trumpet ensembles at the Oakwood Resort gazebo, 702 E. Lake View Road.

* Syracuse Memorial Day Parade: Monday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Town Hall, 310 N. Huntington St.

WARSAW

* City of Lakes Car Show: Sunday, May 26, noon-5 p.m. at the Courthouse Square Downtown Warsaw, 121 N. Lake St., Warsaw.

* Warsaw Memorial Day Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27 at Oakwood Cemetery, 421 N. Maple Ave. The American Legion will also be having a ceremony at 11 a.m. located at 301 N. Buffalo St., Warsaw.