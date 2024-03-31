Ceremonial eagle kill at Valles Caldera authorized by parks service prompts lawsuit

Mar. 30—An eagle was sacrificed last year as part of a Jemez Pueblo ceremony at Valles Caldera National Preserve, drawing criticism and a federal lawsuit that accuses federal officials of being too secretive about an event with potential ecological impacts.

The National Park Service chief approved a special permit for the pueblo's multiweek event held at Valles Caldera last fall, authorizing the tribe to kill one bald or golden eagle in a religious ritual.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, or PEER, is among the critics who contend the agency backed an unlawful eagle kill in a national park, pushed through the permit without allowing public comment and is refusing to provide documents detailing the research and decision-making behind the permit.

In a "finding of no significant impact," Park Service Director Charles Sams wrote the permit allows up to eight eagles to be taken, but the agency was limiting the kill to one bird, which would not harm the region's overall populations of either golden or bald eagles.

"Bald eagle populations are known to be increasing, thus the selected alternative would result in negligible long-term impacts to future migratory populations of bald eagles in the park," Sams wrote.

Jemez Pueblo Governor's Office didn't respond to emailed questions about the eagle sacrifice and why the pueblo chose Valles Caldera rather than tribal or private lands to hold the ceremony.

An environmental assessment prepared as part of the Park Service's findings notes that many local tribes have ties to Valles Caldera going back thousands of years, and some still make a generations-old annual pilgrimage to a sacred shrine atop Redondo Peak. Some tribes, the assessment says, prohibit killing eagles, while for others "the capture — and sometimes killing — of an eagle is an integral part of the traditional religious practice." Federal law, it says, allows Indian tribes to take eagles for religious purposes.

The assessment says letting the Eagle Society of the Pueblo of Jemez take one eagle represents a compromise between the interests of the society, since it would allow them to "conduct all elements of their ceremonial practice within the park," and the values of other tribes and pueblos that do not support ceremonial taking of eagles.

"Native American interests are unique and unlike any other interests due to the status of federally recognized tribes as governmental sovereigns, as well as the unique relationship between the U.S. government and each tribe," the assessment says. "There exists a separate federal trust responsibility to tribes, which among many other things, safeguards indigenous religious practices, cultural practices, places, sites, and objects."

A PEER manager said the Park Service was making broad, sweeping statements without offering any data that showed how many eagles were in the caldera.

If there are only one or two pairs of the birds, killing one eagle would be highly detrimental to the regional population, said Jeff Ruch, PEER's Pacific director.

"I don't think they ever gathered the data," Ruch said.

As for the general population, eagles now are under threat from ingesting lead ammunition in carrion and lead sinkers in fish, making them less expendable than Sams was characterizing in the finding, Ruch said.

Ruch was referring to research published in the journal Science that found toxic lead in 46% of bald and golden eagles sampled in 38 states.

Other important details are lacking in the agency's no-significant-impact statement, Ruch added.

In November, PEER filed a request through the Freedom of Information Act asking for studies on eagle numbers and a copy of the permits that allowed Jemez members to kill an eagle and camp at the park up to 30 days, including in areas with habitat for the endangered Jemez Mountains salamander.

The park service supplied none of the requested documents, prompting PEER to file a lawsuit last week. And the agency never gave the public a chance to weigh in on the eagle kill, all adding up to a serious lack of transparency, Ruch said.

In a November email to public lands advocate Tom Ribe, Valles Caldera spokesman David Kruger wrote the park service waived a public comment period because there wasn't time to do that and accommodate the Jemez Pueblo's permit request, submitted on short notice.

"The NPS also concluded that the reasonably foreseeable impacts of the requested special-use permit did not present significant impacts requiring public comment," Kruger wrote.

The park service, as part of the U.S. Interior Department, is required to accommodate tribes' religious and cultural practices on public lands, he added.

But Ruch said he couldn't think of a more pressing reason for public comment than the agency diverging from its primary mission to protect wildlife in a national park and instead permit an eagle to be killed, with no rules to back it.

Existing statutes allow tribes to harvest berries and plants for ceremonial purposes, but there's nothing on the books that sanctions the taking of wildlife, Ruch argued.

In the late 1990s, former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt concluded Hopis could not lawfully capture and smother golden eaglets at Wupatki National Monument as part of a rain-making ritual. Babbitt proposed a policy change to permit this sort of cultural practice, but it was never acted on.

Some people might agree with Sams that killing one eagle is no big deal but it sets a dangerous precedent, Ruch said. In fact, tribes throughout the country want the freedom to kill animals on 45 national parks where hunting currently is not allowed, he said, including bison at Yellowstone and bighorn sheep at the Grand Canyon.

"Our biggest concern is, are we going to see more of this in the future?" Ruch said.

PEER members expressed their objections to the eagle-kill permit in a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

"No disrespect is meant for Tribes when we state that the traditional and religious taking of wildlife is conduct that may occur in our nation's park lands only where Congress specifically provides for it," the letter states.

In 1986, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Bald and Gold Eagle Protection Act overrides treaty rights for tribes to take eagles, the letter says.

It's highly unusual for the agency's director to step in on a matter related to an individual park, Ruch said, adding special-use permits typically are decided at the regional office.

To Ruch, the finding of no significant impact reads like a predetermined conclusion to justify an order coming from the top. Part of what PEER sought through a public records request, he said, was information on who made the decision to let the tribe kill the eagle in the preserve.

"This seems to be a sign of a heavy political thumb put on the scale to reach the conclusion that there is no impact," Ruch said. "Again, our concern is whether we're going to be seeing these kinds of operations all over the national park system."