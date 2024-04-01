How to use a cereal box to safely view the solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is perhaps the most striking cosmic display that many individuals will witness in their lifetimes. However, caution must be exercised while viewing the sun, even during the eclipse when much of its brightness is shielded by the moon.

Improperly observing the sun during an eclipse could lead to eclipse blindness or retinal burns, which is the primary worry.

Tiffany Fields, the astronomy expert at the Saint Mary’s University observatory in Halifax, N.S., guides viewers through a simple way to safely observe this cosmic occurrence from home in the video above.

