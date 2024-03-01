Century Cycles closes its Medina store, Peninsula location remains open

A popular bicycle shop in Medina has closed its doors.

Century Cycles announced Friday that it has closed its retail store and repair shop on North Court Street.

"It has been our privilege to serve the Northeast Ohio cycling community since 1992," the post on Facebook said. "It is with a heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to cease operations at our Medina store as of today (Friday)."

Century Cycles said business will continue as usual at its Rocky River and Peninsula stores.

Any bikes that were in the Medina shop for repairs that are not picked up on Friday will be transferred to either the Rocky River and Peninsula stores.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Century Cycles closes its Medina store, Peninsula location still open