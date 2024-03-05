Centreville students get lessons in agriculture

CENTREVILLE – A portable science laboratory recently returned to Centreville Elementary, where its students took part in a variety of hands-on lessons.

Over the course of four days starting Feb. 19, Michigan Farm Bureau’s Food, Agriculture & Resource in Motion trailer hosted the school’s K-6 students, one classroom at a time. In addition, its 16 Pre-K students took part, meaning nearly 500 students were involved in the lessons.

Bur Oak-area resident Cody Baker conducted a lesson about “field plastic” with a classroom of fifth-grade students Feb. 22 at Centreville Elementary School.

Led by Burr Oak-area resident Cody Baker, sessions lasted 30 minutes for younger students and about 50 minutes for older students.

Michelle Blodgett, Michigan Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom manager, said the trailer was last in Centreville in October 2017. By all accounts, according to Baker and Blodgett, the latest visit was deemed as much a success as it was more than six years ago.

“From a manager’s perspective, we were excited to be back in Centreville again, just being able to work with students in that type of setting knowing that many students are two to three generations removed from the farm,” Blodgett said. “A lot of them don’t understand where their food comes from and by us having this program, it gives us the opportunity to bring them back to the roots of where their food, fuel and fiber come from.”

“Being able to expose students to a variety of careers from farm to table also gives us the opportunity to spark and ignite some interest in the areas of agriculture, knowing that there are so many careers that stem from agriculture and farming,” she added.

In advance of the FARM Science Lab’s visit to Centreville, grade-appropriate lessons were identified and then taught by Baker. For younger students, the lessons ranged from “Crawly Critters” and “Forestry,” to “Window Garden” and “Build-A-Farm.”

Upper elementary lessons included “Field Plastic,” “Power of the Potato,” “Simply Moovelous!” and “Pioneering Sweetness.”

The lab is facilitated by regional educators, such as Baker, who have been trained on the current Next Generation Science Standards.

FARM Science Lab is made possible by the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture.

