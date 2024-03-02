Centreville schools considering school resource officer

CENTREVILLE – Centreville Public Schools is considering the addition of a school resource officer.

During Monday’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Chad Brady said the concept is in its infancy but a proposal worth exploring.

“The one thing for this particular agenda item is just getting the support or the OK for my office to more officially explore the possibility of a school-resource officer,” Brady said. “The way funding is coming through the state, that money allocated for safety and security will continue to be there. And I think this is one potential avenue for us to be able to financially support the idea of having an SRO on a full-time basis in our district.”

Brady said at least one school-resource officer should be a standard position in every school district, no matter its size.

He said a school-resource officer in Centreville would not only provide a visual presence and fulfill security-related obligations, but serve in other capacities such as overseeing attendance- and truancy-related matters, and emergency-operation planning.

“These are important roles that they can play during the 9-to-5 part of the job, and then on top of that having a police presence at any athletic event that draws big crowds is really important, too,” Brady said. “What I’m asking for is an OK to continue to pursue what this might look like through the county sheriff’s department.”

Brady confirmed there is not always a law-enforcement official present at home athletic events.

He said the idea of a school-resource officer in St. Joseph County school systems is not unprecedented, as Sturgis Public Schools has had one for a number of years, for example.

“We have taken a lot of measures with safety and security over the last two years (and) to me this is the next step,” Brady said. “With your OK, what I will do is look at putting together what a contract might look like through the sheriff’s department, a timeline for when we could make this happen and how we would work this financially.”

Brady, whose past work includes administrative stints at Kalamazoo Public Schools, said his experiences with a school-resource officer have been positive.

“As someone who has worked with an SRO directly … I can tell you that there is extreme value in this, no matter what the situation is at your school,” Brady said. “We don’t have an issue here that says we need to do this right away. What we’re doing is taking steps to make sure that we’re in a preventative place, that we’re allocating our funds to achieve some of the goals of the strategic plan, which is (centered on) safety and security.”

Board members gave Brady the green light to continue pursuing the idea and urged him to report back once he had a sufficient amount of information. Brady said he would provide an update on the situation at the board’s March 11 meeting.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Centreville schools considering school resource officer