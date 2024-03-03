Centre LGBT+ highlights resources, calls for advocacy following Nex Benedict tragedy

It is with profound sadness that we at Centre LGBT+ address the devastating loss of Nex Benedict, a vibrant 16-year-old nonbinary student from Owasso, Oklahoma. Nex’s tragic passing on Feb. 8, following an attack at school the day prior, has left our community in mourning and has highlighted the urgent need for action to protect LGBT+ youth.

Nex deserved a safe and nurturing environment to thrive, learn and be themselves without fear of bullying or violence. However, their untimely death serves as a painful reminder of the systemic failures and pervasive hostility faced by LGBT+ individuals, particularly in states like Oklahoma where protections are sorely lacking. It is notable that, in the months and years leading to this death, Oklahoma has passed numerous anti-LGBT+ laws restricting access to public-school bathrooms aligned with gender identity; banning transgender girls,women and transfeminine people from school sports; banning health care for transgender youth; and prohibiting nonbinary gender markers on official documents. These laws and policies foster an environment in which extremism and acts of hate are normalized.

We extend our deepest condolences to Nex’s family, friends and loved ones, who are grappling with this unimaginable loss. We stand in solidarity with them and with all LGBT+ youth who continue to face harassment, bullying and violence simply for being who they are. We echo the calls for justice and accountability made by advocacy groups, community leaders and Nex’s family. We demand a thorough investigation into the events leading to Nex’s death. Additionally, we urge policymakers to enact meaningful legislation that safeguards the rights and dignity of LGBT+ individuals in Oklahoma and beyond.

In the wake of this tragedy, Centre LGBT+ reaffirms its commitment to advocating for equality, inclusion and justice for all members of the LGBT+ community. We will continue to support initiatives that promote acceptance, celebrate diversity, and combat discrimination in all its forms.

In addition to our advocacy efforts, Centre LGBT+ provides vital support services to individuals navigating their gender identity and their loved ones who seek understanding and guidance. Our gender identity support group offers a safe and affirming space for individuals to explore their identity, share experiences, and receive support from peers who understand their journey. Likewise, our support group for loved ones provides a supportive environment for family members, friends and allies to learn, ask questions, and gain insight into how they can best support their LGBT+ loved ones. These groups offer a sense of community, validation and solidarity, fostering healing and empowerment for all participants. We invite anyone in need of support or seeking to connect with others to join us in these welcoming spaces where acceptance and understanding are paramount.

We encourage all members of our local LGBT+ community, including and especially nonbinary and trans youth, to reach out to Centre LGBT+ for support, solidarity and community in this difficult time. We also encourage LGBT+ youth to reach out to additional resources as needed, including the Trevor Project and Rainbow Youth Project for additional mental health and crisis intervention services. We also express our support for and solidarity with LGBT+ organizations undertaking critical advocacy work in Oklahoma, including Freedom Oklahoma, Oklahomans for Equality, and the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma.

As we honor Nex’s memory and mourn their loss, let us also recommit ourselves to creating a world where every LGBT+ youth can live authentically, without fear or prejudice. Rest in power and rest in pride, Nex Benedict. Your legacy will inspire us to keep fighting until every LGBT+ youth can live free from fear and discrimination.

Dr. Pia Smal, Susan Q. Port, Susan Marshall, Kerry Wiessmann, Katie Nurmi, Kevin Kassab, Fermin Almeida, Rafael Alvarado, Michel Lee Garrett, Sharon Dixon-Brytczuk, Dr. Dempsey Young are members of the Centre LGBT+ board.