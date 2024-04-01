Centre County ranks in top 15 for PA superintendent salaries. How much does your district pay?

After a year of high administrative turnover in Centre County, several school districts are searching for their next superintendent, drawing more attention to superintendent contracts and salary costs.

According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s 2023 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report, the average salary for superintendents and acting superintendents across the state is $159,333. The average salary for a superintendent in Centre County, including the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District, which includes part of Clearfield County, was $171,173 last year, although most district superintendents did not meet the state average.

Salaries are vastly different from district to district across Pennsylvania, with the state’s highest-paid superintendent, Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington, recording a base salary of $340,000 in 2023. Centre County’s highest-paid administrator was Penn Valley Area’s longtime superintendent Brian Griffith, who ranked in the top 50 for superintendent salaries.

The Centre Daily Times used data from PDE and individual district contracts to put together details about superintendent salaries across the county.

Bald Eagle Area

Bald Eagle is without a permanent superintendent after Curt Whitesel announced in January that he would leave to become superintendent for the Hollidaysburg Area School District.

According to 2023 data from the Department of Education, Whitesel’s annual salary was $147,500. Salary information was not released when the Hollidaysburg Area board approved Whitesel’s contract in January.

In March, the board hired former district superintendent Joseph Clapper to fill the position temporarily. Starting Tuesday, Clapper will serve as acting superintendent at a rate of $1,750 per week until Dec. 31 or the position is filled.

Bellefonte

As of 2021, Superintendent Tammie Burnaford’s contract listed her salary as $142,011. Burnaford announced in October that she would not renew her contract with the district when it expires in June.

Bellefonte Area is narrowing down its final candidates for the position after three finalists were introduced at a March community meeting.

Penns Valley

Griffith’s 2021 contract did not include a base salary, but 2023 data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education records his salary as $221,358.

Griffith’s 2021 contract also includes a 3.5% annual raise as well as a $1,747.35 per month contribution, which began in July 2022. Griffith’s contract extends until the 2027 school year.

Philipsburg-Osceola

Daniel Potutschnig’s contract was approved by the Philipsburg-Osceola school board in November, including his base salary of $135,000. Potutschnig’s contract includes a 1.5% raise for the 2024-2025 school year and a 3% increase until his contract expires in 2027.

State College

Curtis Johnson’s 2023 contract included a base salary of $210,000. Starting in 2024, Johnson’s contract includes a yearly 2.5-3.5% raise based on performance, an annual retirement contribution totaling 4.5% of his salary and a 2% retention bonus starting in 2026.