Centre County man and woman arrested, each accused of felony child endangerment

A Centre County man and woman were arrested Tuesday on felony child endangerment charges after state police at Rockview said they found illegal drugs and several firearms in their Potter Township home.

Stephon Brooks, 33, and his girlfriend Brianna C. Miller, 23, had a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine in their bedroom that could have been easily accessed, a trooper wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Several weapons, including rifles and shotguns, were also found in the bedroom, police wrote. Brooks told a trooper that there are often upward of 10 children at the home, including an infant and toddlers.

Brooks’ prior convictions barred him from possessing firearms, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed for either. The Centre County Public Defender Office said it expects to represent Miller, but not Brooks.

Each were charged with four felony counts of child endangerment, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Brooks was also charged with four felony weapons charges.

Each were arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Gregory Koehle. Brooks was denied bail. Miller did not post bail, which was set at $50,000.

Each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 1.