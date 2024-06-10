Centre County man killed in ATV crash, another man injured. PA state police investigating

A Centre County man was killed Saturday after the driver of an ATV hit a tree in Clearfield County.

Stefan L. Briner, 43, of Huston Township, died about 5:35 p.m. Saturday near Mease Road in Knox Township, state police at Clearfield wrote in a crash report released Monday.

A 28-year-old Clearfield County man was driving a Kawasaki UTV east, exited the roadway and hit a tree, police wrote. Briner died of blunt force trauma to the head, Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder said Monday. His death was ruled accidental.

The driver was transported by Houtzdale-Ramey EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries that police did not describe. A message left with a police spokesperson was not immediately returned.

An investigation is ongoing, police wrote.

There were seven deadly ATV crashes between 2014 and 2023 in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data showed. There were two such crashes during that same time in Centre County, one in Rush Township and another in Walker Township.