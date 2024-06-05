Centre County man charged with raping a child in a York County parking lot, police allege

A Centre County man has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in a parking lot in York County over Memorial Day weekend, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Dylan McClintock, 20, of Philipsburg has been charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with minors, sexual abuse of children, indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors, according to a news release.

He was arrested in Centre County and is currently awaiting extradiction to York County, police said.

The child and McClintock met on a ChatIB app and had been communicating with each other, police said.

Police allege McClintock drove to York County and lured the child from her home in Jackson Township. He then took the child to a parking lot in West Manchester Township and raped her, police allege.

He dropped the child off in her neighborhood but away from her house, police said. Officers were in the area at the time.

The investigation began after the parents discovered their daughter was missing around 1:30 a.m. on May 27. They checked her room, and she wasn't there, the release states.

After several hours of searching, the father saw the child getting out of a burgandy 2015 Hyundai Sonata, which police say was registered to McClintock, the release states.

The child was taken to a hospital to be examined, the release states. Investigators identified McClintock as a suspect through a forensic analysis of the child's cell phone.

Anyone with information about the case may contact police at (717) 467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org. The case number is 2024-022528.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man lured child from York County home and raped her, police allege