Central Valley veterans arrive in Washington for Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Central Valley honor flight made its way to Washington, D.C. on Monday.

The 28th Central Valley Honor Flight left from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Monday carrying a group of veterans.

The Central Valley Honor Flight is a local non-profit organization that organizes these flights at no cost to the veterans, a feat only made possible by donations from the local community and businesses.

The veterans and their companies will visit memorials commemorating their service and they will return from the whirlwind trip on Wednesday.

