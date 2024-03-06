Central Valley incumbents lead in races for 5th, 13th congressional district seats

In a rematch between Rep. John Duarte, R-Modesto, and former Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, to represent California’s 13th Congressional District, the incumbent was leading narrowly districtwide in early results Tuesday night, though both will advance to the November ballot.

The 13th holds all of Merced County and chunks of Madera, Stanislaus, Fresno and San Joaquin counties.

Early unofficial results from the California Secretary of State’s Office, with 96.2% of precincts partially reporting, showed Duarte with 18,700 votes (51.9%) and Gray with 17,323 votes, or 48.1%.

In early Stanislaus County results released Tuesday, Gray had 4,589 votes (51.4%) to Duarte’s 4,339 votes (48.6%).

In 2022, Duarte and Gray were in the nation’s second-closest U.S. House of Representatives race. Duarte narrowly edged Gray by 564 votes out of more than 133,000 ballots cast in the district.

Three-way race for 5th District seat

Longtime Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, has two challengers for California’s 5th Congressional District: Democrat Michael Barkley, a lawyer and accountant from Manteca, and Steve Wozniak, a nonpartisan and business owner of Modesto.

Early districtwide numbers reported by the California Secretary of State’s Office, based on 64.6% of precincts partially reporting, had McClintock leading with 56,332 votes, or 55%, followed by Barkley, with 37,073 votes (36.2%) and Wozniak with 9,101 votes (8.9%).

In Stanislaus County, early results had McClintock in the lead with 13,037 votes (51.99%), Barkley with 9,913 votes (39.53%) and Wozniak with 2,124 votes (8.47%).

The 5th runs from Placerville down into Fresno County, covering Yosemite National Park and parts of Kings Canyon National Park. It grabs Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties as well as western El Dorado County and eastern Stanislaus, Madera and Fresno counties.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

The Secretary of State’s page says election results will be certified by April 12.

