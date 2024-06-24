Central US to bake under scorching heat; flood threat persists in Iowa, Plains region

Heat advisories warning of potentially record-breaking temperatures were set to activate Monday afternoon for most of the central U.S. as Iowa and other parts of the Plains region face more rain after a dayslong deluge led to devastating flooding.

Tens of million of people from South Dakota to Missouri, Illinois, eastern Texas and Florida's Atlantic coast, faced heat indices – temperatures when humidity is taken into account – in the high 90s and into the triple digits beginning around noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Lows will mostly remain in the mid- to upper 70s, "bringing little relief from the heat overnight," the weather service said

Meanwhile, east-central South Carolina faced a 110 index, and a stretch of southern California was forecast to bake under temperatures between 90 to 100 degrees on Monday.

"The arrival of this more intense heat early in the Summer season leads to a higher level of heat-related stress, especially for those outdoors and without reliable air conditioning available," according to the weather service.

The shift west for the scorching heat comes as a cold front brings relief to millions across New England and the mid-Atlantic regions, where record-breaking afternoon highs reached the high 90s and surpassed 100 degrees throughout last week and over the weekend.

The heat will bear down on the central U.S. before concentrating mostly on the South by the latter half of the week, the weather service said.

Devastating flooding to continue as storms in forecast for Plains

Across the northern and central Plains, communities reeling from record-breaking floods over the weekend remained under threat of rising rivers as floodwaters headed downstream and forecasts project more rain this week.

Scattered, fast-moving showers were slated to impact the region early this week before more organized thunderstorms bring heavy rain by Thursday, according to the weather service.

Last week, parts of the region were hit with a month's worth of rain in a span of 48 hours. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, received 6.33 inches of rain from Thursday to Saturday, with 10.8 inches of rain so far in June, according to AccuWeather.

"So much rain has fallen in a zone from southwestern Minnesota to northeastern Nebraska, including northwestern Iowa and southeastern South Dakota, that multiple rivers are on the rampage," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

The worst impacts were in northwest Iowa.

Between Friday and Sunday, some areas of the state – where the ground was already saturated – recorded up to 15 inches of rain, a deluge that damaged public infrastructure and triggered hundreds of evacuations and rescues. At least 16 flood gauges recorded historic river levels as waterways across the northwest region of the state rose several feet above previous record levels.

At least 250 people were rescued over the weekend while 1,900 properties were "impacted" and hundreds were destroyed, said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a news conference on Sunday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference addressing the flooding in northwest and north central Iowa on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the Iowa National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Johnston.

"The devastation is severe and its widespread," Reynolds said. "While we're still very early in the response, the projected damage is staggering."

Officials reported at least 10 city water systems and 21 waste water systems have been disrupted by the deluge, leaving many residents without drinkable water. Well over 1,000 Iowans took to shelters over the weekend.

John Benson, Iowa director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the "flood" is not over, warning that as the water recedes, much of it will flow into larger waterways, including the Missouri, Big Sioux, South Fork and Mississippi rivers, which are expected to reach "major flooding" stages in the coming days. The incoming rain only adds to the threat.

"It is not going to cease, it is going to blossom across the state," Benson said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat wave to bake central US as Plains faces more rain, flooding