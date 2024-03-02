Central Texas fire crews help fight million-acre Panhandle fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the “Smokehouse Creek” fire in Hutchinson County is considered the largest in Texas history.

The fire covers more than one million acres, or 1,600 square miles, and is 15% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service as of Friday night.

Some firefighters from Central Texas answered the call to help out our neighbors in the Panhandle.

Several departments deployed crews.

‘Things are still pretty crazy out there’

Some Kyle firefighters are waiting on standby to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Kyle Fire Department said its preparing to possibly send two more of its firefighters to the panhandle. (Photo: KXAN)

“Things are still pretty crazy out there. We have two firefighters that are on standby. They’ll go in a water tender, a 3,000 gallon water tender, to help with water management in that area and help with the supply,” said Kyle Fire Department Community Outreach Specialist Andy Womble.

Womble said the department’s chief along with three other firefighters are already deployed.

She said there’s a chance more could join.

“They started packing all their stuff up, all their personal items. So that way, if they do get the call, they can come straight to the station and start getting their truck ready.” Andy Womble

Travis County ESD #1 headed north as well. They sent two firefighters to the area.

Travis County ESD #1 deployed two of its firefighters to help in the Panhandle. (Photo: Battalion Chief Ben Walker)

“Right now they’re currently walking on foot, they have an 80-mile line. They’re walking to make sure there’s no hot spots that’re gonna flare back up,” said Battalion Chief Ben Walker.

These departments are part of the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System. The Texas A&M Forest Service makes the call during large-scale incidents such as this.

“It’s just the ability to mobilize assets from across the state. Whether it be bulldozers, strike teams, fire engines.” Battalion Chief Ben Walker

When fighting a fire of this size, department said this type of statewide response is vital.

“It’s not hard to get any of these guys to go there,” Walker said. “They’re ready to go.”

Both Kyle Fire and Travis County ESD #1 said their crews will typically stay up to two weeks.

If they need to stay out longer, they’ll swap crews.

