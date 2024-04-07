Central Texas counties brace for thousands of visitors on solar eclipse weekend

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texas counties have upped their emergency resources in preparation for thousands of visitors flocking to the region for the April 8 solar eclipse.

Travis County and several Hill Country counties issued disaster declarations weeks ahead of the eclipse.

KXAN spoke with several of those judges. Travis County Judge Andy Brown said the measure is an attempt to make it easier for emergency vehicles to get around on the day of the eclipse.

Williamson County has not issued a disaster declaration for the eclipse.

Interim Director of the Office of Emergency Management Shantelle Brannon said a declaration has been drafted and is on standby to be signed if needed.

She said starting Sunday, additional Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies will be deployed to keep watch on traffic in the area.

“Just make sure that you plan ahead. We should experience some delays on I-35 and on the service roads here in Williamson County,” Brannon said.

Monday, Brannon said the office will send out three quick response units made up of first responders to whichever areas are reporting higher call volumes.

“We’re all excited. We’ve been preparing for this for well over a year,” Brannon said.

Brannon said the county has been meeting regularly with agencies like the National Weather Service and local school districts during its eclipse planning.

Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez said the district is keeping an eye on potential eclipse interruptions.

RRISD schools will be operational during the eclipse, Azaiez said it’s possible that buses may experience delays on the day of the eclipse.

“[The buses] do the elementary, they have to come back, and do the road for middle school and then come back and do the high schools. The delay may be for the second and possibly a third group of students,” Azaiez said.

