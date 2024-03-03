Central Pike Interchange designed to alleviate 60% of Providence traffic in Mt. Juliet

Mar. 2—After being included in the state's Transportation Modernization Act, the upcoming Central Pike interchange was a topic of discussion at Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness' state of the city address.

"This is designed to take 60% of the traffic out of the Providence area," Maness said. "It's very high on our list of things that we want to see accomplished as a city."

The Tennessee Department of Transportation's 10-year plan lists the anticipated cost of the project as $45.2 million, with an estimated construction year of 2030. The plan details that 92% of the funding will come from traditional state and federal funding, and 8% will come from the Transportation Modernization Act. Mt. Juliet also put $25 million toward the project to expedite its completion.

"The current interchange at Mt. Juliet Road and I-40 is approaching capacity now," Maness said. "The only way that we'll get real relief is to provide another outlet for the traffic that's passing through the city. That's why the city's pursuing that project so hard."

On the project's page on the Tennessee Department of Transportation's website, the new Central Pike Interchange is described as a diverging diamond interchange. The project's status is listed as having "initiated preliminary design," with right-of-way acquisition scheduled to begin in the 2027 fiscal year.

The reopening of Adams Lane also benefited the Central Pike Interchange project, according to Maness.

"This is just a little short stretch of payment here, but this little, short stretch of pavement puts us miles closer to getting the interchange completed, because Adams Lane had to be moved and relocated before an interchange could be built there," Maness said. "This is a project that we were able to get completed, 100% done by developers."

The widening of South Mt. Juliet Road and Central Pike are other items included in the Tennessee Department of Transportation's 10-year plan.

"This will complete the widening of South Mt. Juliet Road throughout the entire city," Maness said. "This is a 10-year plan. South Mt. Juliet Road (was allocated) over $48 million to complete it. The Central Pike widening is another $47 million. This is going to complete that triangle (of roadways) in that area there and hopefully give us some long-term traffic relief in that area."

New park to open in Mt. Juliet

Maness also gave an update about Hamilton Denson Park.

"This park is going to be opening soon," Maness said. "It's an almost-complete eight-acre park with practice fields there," Maness said.