Central Pennsylvania Girl Scouts deliver thousands of cookies

(WHTM) — Girl Scout Troops across central Pennsylvania were out all day on Saturday picking up cookies on a day known as the mega drop.

That’s when dozens of troops head to four different spots, either in Harrisburg, York, Scranton, or Lewisburg, and pick up thousands of boxes of cookies to deliver to customers.

It takes all day but they say it’s worth it.

“It allows girls to develop entrepreneurship skills and they can run any business after having these skills — from budgeting to people skills, money and time management, sales experience, and everything that goes with that,” Miriam Defehr said.

This was the sixth annual mega drop.

