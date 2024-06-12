Central PD sends message of caution to drivers after recent car crashes

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — After massive car crashes occurred at the beginning of June, the Central Police Department is sending a message of caution to drivers.

“We had that triple fatality and then we had the next day, we had a triple car pileup on Greenwell Springs Road by Wax,” Police Chief Roger Corcoran of Central PD recalls.

Corcoran emphasizes there’s many issues happening in the streets that can continue to lead to more car crashes.

“Most of it is because inattentive driving. People not paying attention to the roadway. They’re passing in no passing zones, they’re on the phone. They’re texting while they’re going down the road. And that’s a big problem,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran explained how other issues, that are also out of the driver’s control, have to do with the dangers of the roadway itself.

“We have some streets that are narrower than others, like Greenwell Springs Road, where we have quite a few wrecks. I’ve spoken with DOTD over the last couple of years to try to see anything that we can do for those streets now. But I mean, that takes time,” Corcoran said. “They have to do studies on the roadway, and they get data from how many crashes you’ve had and anything like that.”

As summer is here and roads are filled more than usual, Corcoran sends out a message to drivers.

“Please be careful out there on the streets. We have all these children out there, these young adults that are driving. Now, please be careful. We don’t want anybody else hurt,” Corcoran said.

With an emphasis of the Central PD being present and doing whatever it takes to keep the community safe.

“We write tickets every day and we’re going to write more tickets, got more people on the roadway and we need to pay more attention” Corcoran said.

