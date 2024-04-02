Central Pa. could see a total of 5 or more inches of rain; flood watch issued: NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of central Pennsylvania, including Adams, Lebanon and York counties.

It is in effect until Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals could reach 5 inches or more: NWS

Areas in the Susquehanna Valley, such as York County, already have received about half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain, and an additional 2 to 3 inches − and possibly 4 in some locations − is expected to fall through Wednesday night, National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Steinbugl said.

The rain is predicted to come in waves from the storm, but the ground already is saturated, Steinbugl said.

The weather service warns that creeks and streams might overflow their banks, and flooding might occur in areas with poor drainage.

Overall, some spots could see a total of 5 inches or more of rain from the storm, Steinbugl said.

Cooler temperatures, snowflakes to follow rainstorm

Cooler, breezy weather is expected to follow after the storm, he said.

Some areas might even see snowflakes flying.

Weather to improve for solar eclipse on Monday

Meteorologists predict a turnaround in the weather by the weekend, which will help when it comes to viewing the solar eclipse on Monday.

South-central Pennsylvania is not in the path of totality, but viewers will be able to see more than 90 percent of the solar eclipse if it's not cloudy.

The weather is looking promising for witnessing the solar eclipse, Steinbugl said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Flood watch issued for central Pa. as 2- to 3-inches, plus could fall