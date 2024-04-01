Central Ohio under a flood watch until Tuesday night: expect rain, hail and wind

National Weather Service in Wilmington placed central and southern Ohio under a flood advisory until Tuesday evening for a series of storms that could include hail and heavy winds.

The watch was issued at about 4:30 a.m. Monday. Central Indiana, southeast Indiana, northeast Kentucky, northern Kentucky, central Ohio, south central Ohio, southwest Ohio and west central Ohio are all affected.

A map from the National Weather Service in Wilmington shows counties under a flood advisory.

The NWS said showers and thunderstorms should be expected and raised the possibility of tornadoes.

“Some of the storms may be strong to severe late (Monday) afternoon through tonight, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary severe threat,” the NWS wrote in a statement. “An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.”

AccuWeather warned the Dispatch this weekend that severe weather could be ahead.

“The main threat of severe weather on Sunday will stem from significant hail,” AccuWeather meteorologist Joseph Bauer said in a statement, adding that the downpours and hail might limit visibility for travelers.

Columbus forecast for week of April 1, 2024

The NWS predicts rain for Columbus throughout most of the week, along with some spots experiencing snow. Yes, you read that right. Snow. However, the snow isn't expected to accumulate. Here's a look at the rest of the week's forecast.

Monday: Showers and potential thunderstorms before 1 p.m., according to the NWS, with more storms and rain after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Total new rainfall could total a quarter to half an inch.

Monday Night: A chance of more showers and thunderstorms, particularly after 7 p.m. The temperature will likely stay above 53, with a 90% chance of rain.

Tuesday : More showers and thunderstorms expected, mainly before 4 p.m., with showers and possible thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms have the potential to produce heavy rain. High temperatures near 70 degrees. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of rain is 90% with new rainfall totals between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night : Continued showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then showers likely. Low temperatures around 40 degrees with west wind of around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday : More rain, mainly after 2 p.m. High temperatures near 47 degrees with breezy conditions including west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.

Wednesday Night : Rain before 2 a.m. and a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday : A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday : A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Flood watch issued for Columbus, central Ohio until Tuesday night