Who was the central Ohio high school Student of the Week? Your votes decide

The nominations for The Dispatch's Student of the Week initiative are in, and now it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon Thursday.

Participating high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

Last week's winner: London's Alex Homan named Dispatch Student of the Week

We will announce the winner and runner-up on Friday.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of the list of nominees.

If you can't see the ballot when you scroll to the bottom of this story, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. Voters can cast one vote per hour per device. You do not have to be a subscriber to vote.

Please be aware: The Dispatch's voting system recognizes only one vote per WiFi IP address, so consider taking your phone off WiFi to vote each hour if you're sharing it with multiple people.

The nominees for March 4:

Roshan Dhital, Reynoldsburg: “Roshan Dhital has been selected as a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Roshan has a GPA of 4.4. He scored a 1520 out of 1600 on the SAT, putting him in the top 1% of all test takers.”

Ava Graves, Westerville North: “Ava is doing extremely well in all of her classes, in particular in AP Physics 1. It has been more of a challenge for her than other classes she's taken, but through effort and study she continues to excel. Ava is also the Astronomy Club president this year. She has worked hard to plan topics and activities that appeal to a wider audience in an effort to expand the reach of the club.”

Taylor Petry, Licking Heights: “She balances being an excellent student with being an excellent musician. She is currently the lead in the school musical "The Wedding Singer" as well as a section leader in three advanced vocal ensembles. She works hard in everything she does and maintains the most humble demeanor. She carries a 3.85 GPA while taking a rigorous college level course load.”

Austin Saloum, Northridge: “Austin is currently involved in many activities in and outside of school. He takes many advanced classes and is a second-year varsity soccer player for both Northridge and travel teams. He is in the top choir at Northridge, and he competes in equestrian show jumping in many different states. Recently he was awarded champion in his show jumping division in both Ohio and Kentucky, receiving almost six times the points scored by the second-place competitor in Kentucky for the whole year of 2023. He was also awarded Local Grand Jumper Champion of Kentucky for receiving the most points out of all the jumpers. Additionally, he had an end-of-the year awards for a local show series where he competed in many different divisions, receiving three grand champions and three reserve champions for 2023. In 2023 he went to some of the top shows in Ohio, receiving champion at many of them. In the future, he hopes to keep earning top places at shows all around the country.”

Zainab Waseem, Canal Winchester: “Zainab goes above and beyond as a student, ensuring that she understands content and is prepared for assessments. She is so focused and hardworking but remains humble and is a leader among her peers. She consistently earns top grades, maintaining a 4.1 GPA, in her classes that include six AP courses. She is a member of HOSA-Future Health Professionals and qualified as a sophomore for the International Leadership Competition. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, the OSU Student Leadership Collaborative and Student Council. She's a shining example of all aspects of the CWHS Portrait of a Graduate (respectful citizen, problem solver, self-aware individual, responsible learner, collaborator, communicator).”

Molly Weese, London: “Molly has a 4.498 GPA and is ranked No. 7 in her class. Her favorite class is Anatomy. Molly has been on the Merit Honor Roll for three years and the National Honor Society her senior year. She was also named to the Dean’s List at Clark State Community College the fall semester of 2022 and the spring and fall semester of 2023. Molly was named a Junior Kiwanian last year by the London Kiwanis Club. Molly was a four-year member of the varsity soccer team and served as team captain twice. Molly received second-team CBC as a junior and first-team CBC as a senior. She was also named to the second-team Central District her senior season. Molly is a four-year member of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams and has received the following honors thus far: second-team CBC as a sophomore; second-team CBC as a junior and indoor state qualifier as a junior. Molly is the Heisman Scholarship School Winner for her senior year. Molly is planning to attend college to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing.”

