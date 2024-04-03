Central Ohio forecast for the total solar eclipse: Five days away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The forecast for Ohio is still currently holding steady. Overall we will begin to warm up our temperatures to the mid 60s for the daytime high.

Map: Solar eclipse will cover these Ohio cities

Cloud cover within the path of totality will be partly cloudy. A few areas further north closer to Lake Erie have better chances to see more clouds. West of Columbus towards Dayton is more likely to see sunnier skies.

Precipitation chances during the 3 o’clock hour are present, but they are still on the lower end. Any rain that would fall would be light and move quickly. The challenge after any rain would be to clear the clouds fast enough to see totality.

Storm Team 4 will continue to update the most accurate forecast for April 8th.

