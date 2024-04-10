Central Mississippi under a tornado warning until 9:30. See details

Parts of Central Mississippi are under a tornado warning according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. West central Rankin County and central Hinds County were placed under a tornado warning until 9:30 p.m.

The NWS stated: "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

The NWS warned that large hail and winds up to 60 mph were possible.

An earlier warning was in effect until 8:45 p.m. for northeastern Warren, south central Yazoo and Northwestern Hinds along with Southwestern Madison Counties.

At 8:02 p.m., the National Weather Service said there was a storm 13 miles northeast of Vicksburg, moving east at 30 mph that was capable of producing a tornado.

The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a tornado warning for parts of Central Mississippi until 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail likely on Wednesday

On Wednesday, additional rain will factor in as a threat, but the risk of severe storms escalates.

Along the I-20 corridor and south, the threat level of severe weather on Wednesday is considered "moderate" according to the NWS, which is basically a rating of four with five being the highest risk. That part of the state may experience golf ball size hail, strong tornadoes and damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour.

Areas of the state north of I-20 up to and along US 82 are at enhanced risk of severe weather and north of that is at slight risk.

Coastal counties will be at low risk of severe weather on Wednesday according to NWS.

Staff Writer Brian Broom contributed to this report.

This is developing story.

