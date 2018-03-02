Police search for suspected gunman after two people shot dead on Central Michigan University campus

Two people have been killed after shots were fired at Central Michigan University, according to university police.

Local authorities said a suspect is still at large and have urged everyone on campus - which is located in Mount Pleasant - to take shelter. Lt. Larry Klaus said surveillance video suggests he fled on foot after the 8: 30am shooting at Campbell Hall residence.

Investigators said neither victim was a student and described the shooting as a “family-type domestic situation.” Campus police identified the suspect as Eric Davis Jr, during an afternoon news conference. The university has confirmed the victims are Mr Davis Jr's parents, James Eric Davis, Sr., and Diva Jeneen Davis.

Mr Klaus said anyone who sees Mr Davis should not confront him, but to call the police. More than 100 officers are out searching for Mr Davis Jr.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Mr Klaus, adding that Mr Davis was wearing a black hoodie but had been shedding certain clothes while on the run.

Mr Klaus said Mr Davis was taken to a hospital Thursday night by campus police because of a drug-related health problem. He was released from hospital on Friday morning.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The Mount Pleasant police and Isabella County Sheriff's Department are assisting university police, officials said.

The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before the university's spring break. Parents who were trying to pick up students were told to stay off campus and go to a local hotel where staff would assist them.

All the schools in the Mount Pleasant have been put on lockdown, as has the university campus.

Halie Byron, 20, said she locked herself in her off-campus house, about a 10-minute walk from Campbell Hall. She told teh Associated Press that she had planned to run errands before traveling home to the Detroit area.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder tweeted that he was in "constant contact" with Michigan State Police.

I am in constant contact with @MichStatePolice as they work w/local law enforcement to determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University. The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 2, 2018

"The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action," he tweeted.

The university, which has about 20,000 students, is in Mount Pleasant, about two hours northwest of Detroit.