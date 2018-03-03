Central Michigan University shooting: Police detain suspect who 'shot dead parents in dormitory'

James Eric Davis Jr, who police have identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall: AP

A student suspected of killing his parents in a Central Michigan University dormitory has been arrested.

James Eric Davis Jr, a 19-year-old student, is suspected of shooting dead both his parents after being released from hospital for an alleged drug-related health problem.

Diva Jeneen Davis and James Eric Davis Sr, both 47, were killed after shots were fired in Campbell Hall residence on the university campus.

The suspect was picked up by police after he was spotted on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight.

The 20,000-student university – which is located in Mount Pleasant around two hours northwest of Detroit – confirmed the fatalities on Friday morning.

Police described the shooting on the university campus as starting from a “domestic situation”.

The incident occurred on the last day of classes before the university’s spring break.

Parents who were trying to pick up students were told to stay off campus and go to a local hotel.

All the schools in the Mount Pleasant area, as well as the university campus, were put on lockdown as police searched for the suspect.

The student was said to have been taken to a hospital on Thursday night by campus police because of a drug-related health problem.

He was released from hospital on Friday morning just before the shooting took place.