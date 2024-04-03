Central Mass. storm update: Up to 8 inches of snow possible in northern Worcester County

A nor'easter that arrives later Wednesday is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Central Massachusetts – and possibly some substantial snowfall in parts of our area.

A wind advisory is in effect between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday for the city of Worcester and points south, with sustained northeast winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service. The winds could blow down tree limbs and cause power failures, the weather service warns.

Late season Nor'easter will impact the region today into Thu. This will bring heavy rain with renewed river flooding possible, wet snow mainly across the high terrain along with strong wind to damaging winds & coastal flooding too. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/CrwdUIkBbz — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 3, 2024

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for the northern part of Worcester County, with the potential for 4 to 8 inches of snow to fall between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday in the areas of Fitchburg, Barre and Ayer, the weather service says. Winds could gust up to 55 mph.

Worcester itself could also see snow mixed in with rain and sleet, particularly Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to only reach the upper 30s.

On Thursday it will be blustery and cold with temperatures remaining in the mid-30s, the weather service predicts. The rain could linger into Friday and Saturday before the sun finally returns Sunday.

Clear and warmer conditions are expected on Monday, just in time for the solar eclipse.

