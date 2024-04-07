Central Mass. by the Numbers

526

A historic downtown building will welcome a co-working office space in September. The property at 526 Main St., in the city's Theater District, will be the first Central Massachusetts location for Workbar, a co-working space with locations in Greater Boston. Workbar announced the new location, its 12th in Massachusetts, in a news release Monday. The 526-538 Main St. property was originally constructed in 1894 for real estate magnate Ransom F. Taylor. It was the previous home to businesses such as Money Stop pawn shop and The Muse Bar & Kitchen.

Tatnuck Meat & Seafood on Pleasant Street has closed after 50 years in business.

50

After 50 years of business inside a one-floor building at 1100A Pleasant St., Tatnuck Meat and Seafood’s run has come to an end. The decision to permanently close results from a combination of declining business and health issues for longtime owner and founder Harvey Slarskey, according to his son Michael. Known for a wide array of meats and seafood options, Tatnuck Meat and Seafood’s business almost always relied on customers who lived nearby in the Tatnuck area. Harvey Slarskey, now 87, started the store as Tatnuck Meat Market at the same location where it closed, at Pleasant and Mill streets.

The end of the Worcester Denny's restaurant was marked by the removal of the signs on Friday.

494

The signs at the Denny's restaurant in Worcester were removed recently, marking the end of a restaurant that has been a Lincoln Street destination for more than three decades. The restaurant, 494 Lincoln St., formally closed March 13, according to the South Carolina-based chain. "Deciding to close a restaurant is never an easy decision, and one that isn't made lightly," the company said in a statement. "We’d like to thank our team members and local community for their love of the Denny’s brand. We hope guests can visit nearby locations around Massachusetts." There is a Denny's restaurant in Leominster.

An aerial view of the Shrewsbury shopping plaza that includes Christmas Tree Shops.

$13.6M

Olde Shrewsbury Village, the longtime home of the town’s now-defunct Christmas Tree Shops store, has a new owner. According to closing paperwork in the Worcester Registry of Deeds, a Fall River-based entity doing business as 1000 Boston Turnpike LLC bought the parcel for $13.6 million from Yarmouthport-based Shrewsbury Village Limited Partnership. In the transaction, Zi Qian Zhang is listed as manager of 100 Boston Turnpike LLC, while Jeffrey B. Bilezikian is listed as president and treasurer of Shrewsbury Village Limited Partnership. Bilezikian’s parents, Charles and Doreen Bilezikian, bought The Christmas Tree Gift Shop in Yarmouth Port in 1970 and expanded it into a chain.

D’Errico’s Market on East Central Street has been become Vitória Meat Market.

141

After almost eight decades of business, D'Errico's Market will leave its most recent location at 141 East Central St., with the ownership renting out the space to a small chain of meat markets, according to a statement by D’Errico’s Market. Vitória Meat Market, a Brazilian-owned business with five locations across the Boston area, took over the space last week. “D'Errico’s Market, family, staff, and executive team would like to thank all our customers, supporter and friends for their support and patronage throughout our many years at this location,” said the statement. The owners did not detail plans in the statement.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers