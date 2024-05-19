Central Mass. by the Numbers

Worcester seal

The owner of a Park Avenue car dealership and auto services business is proposing a six-story apartment project with 40 units on the site of the car dealership. The proposed apartment building at 487 Park Ave. would have café space and a specialized electric vehicle inspection and repair space on the first floor. Floors two through six would contain 40 two-bedroom units. The property is close to Clark University. According to documents submitted to the Zoning Board of Appeals by Graves Engineering Inc., property owner Gjinko Realty LLC plans to raze the car dealership, Olsi Auto Sales.

MCPHS has purchased these properties in the city. They are, from left: 26 and 34 Old Lincoln St. and 31 and 33 New Lincoln St.

The Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences purchased a row of historical properties in a block bound by Belmont and Lincoln streets. The properties are 26 and 34 Old Lincoln St, and 31 and 33 New Lincoln St., according to records. Old Lincoln Street is wrapped around the back of the properties, having access from both sides of the block to Lincoln Street. Two of the properties, at 26 and 34 Old Lincoln St., are home to buildings known as the William H. Bliss Building and the Harrison Bliss Tenement House. Both were built in the 1880s.

A statue of Benjamin Wright and Tobias Boland, the builders of the Blackstone Canal, greets visitors to Rockland Trust Plaza Thursday.

Seeking to create a public space for community entertainment, the city is looking for a potential operator for the Rockland Trust Plaza, which serves as an entryway to Polar Park from Green Street. The city published a request for interest for potential operators of the plaza, which is an 18,500-square-foot parcel at 45 Green St. The plaza officially opened in 2022. Initially, the site was going to be known as General Pickett Plaza in honor of Civil War Gen. Josiah Pickett, a Worcester native. After partnering with the bank Rockland Trust, the plaza is now publicly known as Rockland Trust Plaza.

The owner of a temporary Massachusetts employment agency pleaded guilty in federal district court to hiding $10 million in company assets and filing false income tax returns over a four-year period by using a Worcester-based check cashing service.

The owner of a temporary Massachusetts employment agency pleaded guilty in federal district court to hiding $10 million in company assets and filing false income tax returns over a four-year period by using a Worcester-based check cashing service. Su Nguyen, of Quincy, the owner and operator of General Employment Services, pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting the filing of false tax returns, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy. Scheduling is sentenced for Sept. 5. Nguyen cashed the majority of checks made out to his company as payment for services at a check-cashing service in Worcester.

A Charter-Spectrum truck works on Greenwood Street.

Several members of the city’s Cable TV Advisory Committee have resigned to protest City Manager Eric D. Batista’s decision to negotiate a new franchise license agreement with cable provider Spectrum. Vice Chairman Stephen Quist and committee member Phillip Lwasa also resigned over the weekend. It was unclear as of Monday afternoon if remaining members Sergio Bacelis and William Nay intended to remain on the committee. In March, the advisory committee voted unanimously not to renew the city's contract with Spectrum, citing the company’s failure to meet numerous conditions in the expiring 10-year deal.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers