Will Central Mass. hit the jackpot? Big dollars at stake to fight climate change

Central Massachusetts is going for big bucks to fight climate change. Up to $45 million is at stake.

If the money comes through, dozens of local communities including Worcester will develop projects to cut greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

The Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission is applying to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for $30 million from the federal Inflation Reduction Act. The application could climb to $45 million, said Ian McElwee, the commission’s principal planner.

Monday is the application deadline and McElwee confidently said the agency will meet the deadline.

There's a total of $4.6 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act's pot for nationwide submissions. Each applicant can request up to $500 million.

When asked why the Regional Commission's request is far below that amount, McElwee explained $45 million falls in line with regional requests, creating a higher likelihood of getting the funds. Larger amounts in the ballpark of $500 million will likely go to states that submit a single application, he said.

Getting a $45 million grant is “very important,” said McElwee. If the funds come through, the five-year grant covering the years 2024 to 2029 will benefit 80 communities in Massachusetts including Worcester and Northeastern Connecticut.

Some projects in the pipeline, if the money comes through, include weatherization assistance programs to help homeowners connect with funds to pay for beefed-up insulation, tree planting on public lands, municipal composting pilot programs and waste diversion efforts.

McElwee is especially excited about the weatherization component, because, he said, it will benefit the area’s large supply of older buildings. Meanwhile, the projects will mean lower utility bills for homeowners and municipal governments due to enhanced energy efficiency. Plus, the programs will create new jobs.

The effort derives from a so-called Priority Climate Action Plan for the Greater Worcester Region that was submitted to the EPA March 1. Community input sessions held from November through January helped with the plan's formation. So did assistance from engineering consultant Weston & Sampson, the Montachusett Regional Planning Commission and the Northeast Connecticut Council of Governments.

The Regional Commission's next step is to start work in April on a long-term plan that runs through 2050 to cut carbon emissions and air pollution.

