Central KY school district hires new superintendent. ‘Her passion ... is infectious’

With a 5-0 vote, the Jessamine County Board of Education on Thursday named current Director of Operations Sara Crum as the next superintendent, a district news release said.

Matt Moore is retiring after seven years as superintendent.

Jessamine County Board of Education Chairman Steven Scrivner said in the release the board received 16 applications and selected three candidates for interviews.

“We had three outstanding finalists to choose from and that speaks volumes about how well our district is viewed throughout the state. In the end, Sara Crum was the perfect candidate to build on the foundation laid by the superintendents before her and take us to even greater heights,” said Scrivner. “Her passion for student success is infectious.”

Crum’s 25-year career began as a teacher at Nicholasville Elementary School. She was later curriculum resource administrator and then principal of the school.

For the last three years, Crum has served as the director of operations, where she has helped in managing the daily operations of the district’s 13 schools.

As the district safety and security coordinator, Crum worked closely with local law enforcement partners to ensure that comprehensive security measures are implemented, reviewed and adjusted, as needed.

Crum credits former school district chiefs with laying the groundwork for her next steps as superintendent, saying, “I’m fortunate to follow in the footsteps of exemplary leaders who have left a legacy of excellence for Jessamine County Schools

Crum earned a bachelor of arts in education and a master’s degree in education from Georgetown College. She received a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Eastern Kentucky University and a school superintendent certification from the University of Kentucky.

She and her husband, Danny, live in Nicholasville with daughters Ellie, who attends Asbury University, and Olivia, completing her sophomore year at West Jessamine High School, the news release said.