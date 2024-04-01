Central Kentucky road shut down after fatal wreck involving ambulance, semi truck

A section of road in Garrard County will be shut down for several hours Monday due to a multiple-vehicle wreck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The crash happened on US 27 near the Garrard-Jessamine county line by the Rocky Top Food Market Shell Station, according to the transportation cabinet. WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, reported it was a fatal collision involving an ambulance and a semi truck.

The southbound lanes of US 27 are blocked off at the intersection of US 27 and Old US 27 (Old East Lexington Road). At 10:30 a.m. the transportation cabinet said the road is expected to be closed for approximately three to four hours.

The southbound lanes of traffic are being alternated with northbound traffic while the blockage is in effect, according to the transportation cabinet.

KSP confirmed the collision but provided no other details about what happened. An investigation is ongoing.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

US-27S in Garrard Co -

All southbound lanes are reportedly shut down due to a collision. pic.twitter.com/SfzCJeHMe8 — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) April 1, 2024

This is a developing story and may be updated.