Central Jersey’s winners and losers in 2024-25 NJ public school funding

About 90% of Central Jersey’s school districts will be receiving increases in state aid in the state budget unveiled this week by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Only 10 districts in Middlesex, Somerset, Hunterdon and Union counties will see decreases.

The biggest Central Jersey winners in the 2024-25 budget are Milford in Hunterdon County (60.6%), Milltown (33.7%), Rahway (33.6%), Hampton (30.5%), Edison (28.38%) and Manville (27.9%). Milford will receive the seventh-largest percentage increase of state aid among the state's 584 school districts.

The biggest losers are South Plainfield (21.8%), Hillsborough (13.2%), Franklin in Hunterdon County (12.3%), High Bridge (11.98%), Old Bridge (9.41%), South Brunswick (8.98%) and Delaware Valley (6.13%). South Plainfield will have the 23rd-largest percentage decrease of aid in the state.

Of Middlesex County's 24 districts, 19 will be receiving more state aid while five will see a decrease. Districts receiving more than 10% increases are Carteret (19.9%), Dunellen (20.81%), Jamesburg (20.74%), Metuchen (11.1%), Middlesex Borough (16.57%), North Brunswick (20.35%), Piscataway (22.07%), Sayreville (16.19%), South Amboy (14.31%), South River (14.07%), Spotswood (10.75%) and Woodbridge (23.32%).

Other Middlesex County districts losing state aid are East Brunswick (3.32%) and Highland Park (4.24%).

In Somerset County, 15 of the 18 districts will receive increases, while two will see cuts and one – Vo-Tech – will be flat. Receiving more than a 10% increase in state aid will be Bernards (11.98%), Bound Brook (15.31%), Branchburg (11.58%), North Plainfield (16.49%) and Watchung Borough (18.74%).

Besides Hillsborough, the only Somerset County district with a decrease is Franklin (1.8%).

In Hunterdon, 21 of the 25 districts will see increases with four receiving less state aid. Districts receiving increases of more than 10% are Bethlehem (13.19%), Delaware (12.46%), East Amwell (10.76%), Holland (16.3%), Kingwood (11.05%), Readington (14.75%) and Union (23.22%).

The other Hunterdon County districts with decreases are Bloomsbury (1.29%) and Lebanon Borough (4.72%).

In Union County, only Berkeley Heights and Kenilworth will realize less state aid. Getting more than a 10% increase will be New Providence (11.71%), Plainfield (12.24%), Scotch Plains-Fanwood (15.15%) and Westfield (11.2%).

The total state aid for K-12 school districts in New Jersey will rise by $901 million, to nearly $11.7 billion, a jump of 8.4% over the current year.

In all, 423 school districts will get additional aid, 15 districts will receive the same amount as this year and 140 will lose some aid in the proposed budget.

Central Jersey's most populous counties, Middlesex (11.97%) and Union (12.38%) will see two of the biggest increases, Somerset districts will see an overall increase of 10.1% while Hunterdon will have one of the smallest increases, 5.6%

What impact the state aid figures will have on local property tax bills will be determined as school districts finalize their proposed budgets. In most municipalities school taxes are the largest part of property tax bills.

Most Central Jersey school districts with elections in November must adopt a tentative budget by March 20, hold a public hearing by May 7 and take a final vote by May 14.

Final property tax rates, which also include municipal and county budgets, will be determined after a state budget is adopted by July 1 for the new fiscal year.

The quarterly August property bills will reflect the new property rates based on the budgets and revised property assessments.

Murphy's announcement of the state aid figures on Thursday was held at the Charles and Anna Booker Elementary School in Plainfield. The Bookers, whom the school was named after, were present at the announcement. Murphy praised Anna Booker as the first Black educator in Plainfield public schools. Her husband Charles turns 100 years old this year and Murphy recognized him for his service in World War II.

Most districts could expect increases of between $0 and $1,000 in funding per student, but that is because the Murphy administration has already "eliminated all severe under-aiding and even moderate under-aiding" with earlier budget funding, said school funding expert Jeff Bennett. "Compared to the late-Christie era, all districts are now well aided."

The 2024-25 fiscal year is the last year any district should lose money as a result of changes made to the funding formula in 2018 for a seven-year period. "It's possible that districts will lose aid due to future growth in tax base or enrollment loss, but those future decreases would be small compared to the last seven years," Bennett said.

After 2024-25, districts that have lost state aid should start to gain aid again, except those that continue to have large enrollment losses or an increase in tax base, Bennett said. Enrollment is one of the main determinants of how much funding a school district receives.

Contributing: Mary Ann Koruth of NorthJersey.com

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ school aid for 2024-25 mostly benefits Central Jersey districts