Central Iowa man sentenced to 35 years for manslaughter, other crimes
Central Iowa man sentenced to 35 years for manslaughter, other crimes
Central Iowa man sentenced to 35 years for manslaughter, other crimes
The limited series, adapted from the book of the same name, tells the real-life story of teen Reena Virk, who went missing in 1997 after going to a party.
The survey found similar increases in the perceived seriousness of Trump’s other alleged felonies as well.
Yelich had been having an incredible start to the season.
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
A 2010 Pontiac Vibe, one of the final vehicles built at the NUMMI plant in California, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Stay cool all spring and summer in this flattering staple, beloved by nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.
NASA administrator Bill Nelson has pronounced the agency's $11 billion, 15-year mission to collect and return samples from Mars insufficient. "The bottom line is, an $11 billion budget is too expensive, and a 2040 return date is too far away," Nelson said at a press conference. In other words, clear the decks and start over — with commercial providers on board from the get-go.
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.
Boston Dynamics is retiring its dancing, search-and-rescue robot Atlas.
An Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is now down to $23 and comes with a smart bulb thrown in for free.
Now that humanoids are all the rage in the robotics industry, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday officially retired theirs. Boston Dynamics has been focused on commercializing technologies for a number of years now. Boston Dynamics was, of course, well ahead of the current humanoid robotics curve.
Global central banks will begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year as inflation declines, according to a new outlook from the IMF.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
Budgeting apps can help you keep track of your finances, stick to a spending plan and reach your money goals. These are the best budget-tracking apps available right now.
Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.
Tax professionals field last-minute requests and file extensions as millions of Americans rush to beat the midnight deadline.
Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones preview the NBA Play-in Tournament, wonder how good Victor Wembanyama will be next year, and tell you their picks for some year-end awards.
On Monday, Donald Trump will again make history, becoming the first former president to go to trial on criminal charges.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was among the last to know about his team making a big trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.